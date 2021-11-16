Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at a Grantham pub.

A woman in her 40s was assaulted by a man inside the Black Dog pub, Watergate at around 7.30pm on Sunday November 7.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperon said: "We believe there may have been people in the pub that witnessed this incident.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information. (53102116)

"Our officers attended, and later arrested a 44-year-old man. He has since been released on police bail while our investigation continues.

"If you were in the pub and witnessed this incident, please call us on 101, quoting incident 453 of November 7."