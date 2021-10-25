Police are appealing for witnesses after thousands of pounds of products were stolen from a Grantham shop last week.

Sometime between 4-5am on Sunday, October 17, a man forced entry into Superdrug, on Bath Street, and made off with nearly £4,000 worth of products.

The offender is described as a white male sporting a moustache and beard. He was wearing a black jacket with red sleeves, black trousers, and a black bracelet/watch.

Lincolnshire Police (52618065)

If you can help, contact the police by calling 101 quoting incident 85 of 17th.

You can also email control@lincs.police.uk – don’t forget to quote incident 85 of 17th October in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.