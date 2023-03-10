Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at a McDonalds.

Lincolnshire Police received reports that a woman in her 20s had been assaulted by a man in the McDonalds in Bridge End Road at around 7.20pm last night (March 9).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The altercation is alleged to have involved a drink being thrown over her, before the two moved to the outside of the venue and a further assault took place.

A Google street view of McDonalds in Bridge End Road, Grantham. (62922309)

"Officers were immediately deployed to the area to carry out searches for the suspect, and those enquiries are ongoing. It is believed that the people involved were known to each other.

"We are now appealing for help from the local community as part of our investigation.

"This alleged incident took place in a busy area of the town, and we believe that there may have been people who witnessed it who we have not yet spoken with.

"We would encourage anyone who is able to provide an account of what happened, as well as anyone who may have footage of the incident either on dashcam or a mobile phone to get in touch.

"Even if you are unsure if the information or footage you have will be of use, we would rather have as much information available as possible so we can make that determination."

Anyone with information should contact DC James Thompson by email at james.thompson@lincs.police.uk or call 101 and ask to be put through to the duty DS at Grantham CID.

Quote crime number 23*146426.