Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation that took place on the High Street, Grantham on Saturday.

The incident happened at 7pm on 23 December, and police are looking for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old and an 18-year-old man have been released under investigation in relation to this incident. If you did see anything, please call 101 and state incident number 334 of 23 December to our call-taker.”