Appeal for witnesses to robbery at Grantham petrol station

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to a robbery in Grantham to come forward and help with their investigation.

It was reported that a man entered the Jet Garage on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, on Tuesday evening and made demands to the staff who were working, before leaving the premises.

A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 8:50pm on Tuesday 20 February, it was reported that the Jet Garage on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, had been the victim of a robbery.

This is being investigated as a robbery of a business, and we are asking for anyone who saw anything to come forward and help us with the investigation.”

If you saw anything that night, please contact 101 quoting number 180 000 828 37