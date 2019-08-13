Appeal to find elderly man, 96, who has gone missing in Grantham

A 96-year-old man with dementia has gone missing in Grantham today.

Harry Wilmot left his flat on Shawn Road, Grantham, at approximately 9.30am with his walking stick and striped shopping trolley.

His family believe that he was wearing navy trousers and a navy jacket.

Harold Wilmot is missing in Grantham. (15174996)

His granddaughter Sarah Watts has appealed for his whereabouts on social media.

In a Facebook post that has since been shared over 500 times, she said: "Missing in Grantham! My Grandad has gone missing in Grantham today. His name is Harold Wilmot and he is 96 years old. He is suffering from Dementia. If anyone sees him please let me know."

If anyone has seen Harold, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.