A police appeal has been launched to find a 15-year-old girl who is missing.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed on social media for help finding Evelyn, a 15-year-old missing from the Grantham area.

Evelyn is described as five foot four inches tall, with blue hair, and possibly wearing white trainers.

She was reported missing earlier today (Friday).

If you have seen her, call 101 quoting Incident 290 of April 15.