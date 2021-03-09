Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Jasmine Morris was last seen in the School Lane area of Colsterworth at 3pm yesterday (Monday. March 8).

The 17-year-old was wearing a long black coat, blue jeans and black, white and burgundy high-top trainers. She was carrying a large cream shoulder bag.

Jasmine Morris

Jasmine has red shoulder length hair and wears a nose ring.

It is thought she may have used public transport to leave the area and may be in the Westminster or Southwark areas of London.

Anyone with information about Jasmine should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 299 of March 8.

Witnesses can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk