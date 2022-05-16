Police are appealing for help to identify three men after an assault left a man with multiple injuries to his face.

Lincolnshire Police have today (May 16) released images of three males who reportedly assaulted a male in his 30s back in March.

Officers received reports of an altercation outside Ladbrokes on the High Street in Grantham.

It is believed that the assault took place between 8.55pm and 9.05pm on Friday March 4.

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, we are now appealing for help to identify the men in the images to help with our investigation.

Male one is described as 5ft 5 to 5ft 7 inches tall, with dark ear length hair and was wearing a black puffer style coat.

Male two is described as having short, dark hair, believed to be 5ft 5 to 5ft 7 inches tall and was wearing a black waterproof, windbreaker style coat.

Male three was wearing a tri-coloured white, grey, and black puffer style coat and has very short, dark hair and is believed to be 5ft 5 to 5 ft 7 inches tall.

If you know the identity of the men in the images or have any other information that can assist officers in their enquiry, please get in touch with the police in one of the following ways below:

