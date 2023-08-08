A dog has gone missing and was last seen near the A52.

The female labradoodle was reported missing yesterday (Monday) morning and was last seen near the A52 at Bingham.

Drone To Home, the UK’s first dedicated dog drone searching charity, is continuing to try and find the dog.

The missing labradoodle.

On a Facebook appeal, the charity said: “Sadly this dog managed to escape again this morning, last seen near the A52 in Bingham.

“Please no negative comments as the owner is already distraught and needs support, not negativity.

“Do not shout or grab.

“The dog is also petrified of humans.”

Anyone with information or sightings should contact Drone to Home on 0330 124 2004.