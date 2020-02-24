The Squadron Apple, a collection of apple trees planted at planted at Easton Walled Gardens, have delivered three trees to the International Bomber Command Centre.

Beginning in 2002 during the restoration of the gardens, ex-RAF engineer Doug Campion helped grow an oak, walnut and apple tree, despite being in his nineties at the time.

The Squadron Apple is named in honour of Doug and the grandfather Ursula Cholmeley, of Easton Walled Gardens, who had flown in 12 Squadron during the Second World War.

The Squadron Apple presented three trees to site manager, Roger Williams (29794779)

She said: “In 2018 we made some good clean unions and began to keep a small stock of these trees for RAF commemoration’s. The newly finished International Bomber Command Centre found out about our offer and on January, 30 we delivered three trees to site manager, Roger Williams. The trees will be planted in the grounds in the next few weeks.”

Read more Armed ForcesGrantham