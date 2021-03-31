Plans have been submitted to change a village cottage into a children’s home.

The application concerns Greyhound Cottage, situated on Main Street,Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, and would see the four-bedroom house used as a children’s home, run by Pasture View Nurturing homes Ltd.

The home would be for up to three children with up to two full-time resident carers working on a rota basis, sleeping overnight.

Planning Applications (12078486)

The adjacent property, Pasture View, is also operated by the applicant. Planning approval was given for up to seven children, however, OFSTED only registered Pasture View for four children and hence the current application for three, bringing the total numbers back to the approved seven.

Last year, similar plans at Greyhound Cottage were refused as “the proposed development adjoins an existing children’s residential care home. It is considered that the nature of the proposed use would result in a concentration of similar uses in this small village location and would have an adverse impact upon the character of the area.”

The application said: “It is maintained that the nature of the use is not materially different from a normal household and that planning permission should be granted.

"Comings and goings would be no greater than a typical house, hence there would be no disturbance to any neighbours.”