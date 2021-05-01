Application for new 5G monopole in Grantham

Plans have been submitted to install a new 20-metre monopole that would allow 5G coverage in Grantham.

If approved, the monopole would be erected on land at the junction of Trent Road and Hornsby Road in Grantham, which the applicant said will help provide the latest 4G and 5G technologies to the area of South Kesteven.

The application would see the installation of a new 20m monopole supporting six antennas with a wrap around equipment cabinet at the base of the column.

Planning Applications (12078486)

The proposal also includes the installation of three new equipment cabinets and ancillary development.