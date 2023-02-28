Proposals relating to a new McDonald's at Downtown and a 15 metre high monopole are among the latest plans near you.

Allington, S22/2440: Mr and Mrs M Barnett - Change of use of barns to residential annexe including single storey extension and erection of link extension including enlargement of residential curtilage at Chestnut Farm, Bottom Street.

Castle Bytham, S23/0134: Mr Mark Nicholson - The erection of a dwelling at Plot 7, adjacent to Plot 1, Holywell Road.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Allington, S23/0149: Ms Josefina Martinez-Perez - Remove two hornbeam trees at Red House Farm, The Green.

Allington, S23/0157: Mr M Barnett - Removal of 4 pine and 5 conifer trees at Chestnut Farm, Bottom Street.

Long Bennington, S23/0170: Mr and Mrs Stephen and Kate Fuller - Two storey front extension and single storey rear extension at Tarbat House, Main Road.

Swayfield, S23/0193: Gregory - 37 HS - T1 - To re-pollard 2no Lime trees to approx 2.5m below previous pollard to sound timber (5.5 - 6 metre reductions), poor specimens at The Old Rectory, 37 High Street.

Allington, S23/0218: Ms S Filby - Crown lift hornbeam tree to previous points at Old Manor Lodge, Bottesford Road.

Harrowby, S23/0220: MacDonald - CH - T1 - reduce 1no eucalyptus tree by 40% (6m) at The Coach House, Hall Lane.

Dry Doddington, S23/0224: Mr Gareth Rees - Proposed single storey flat roof extension linking existing two storey dwelling and double garage to provide additional bedroom and office accommodation, plus minor alterations to existing fenestration and minor internal alterations to the ground floor of existing dwelling at The Willows, Doddington Lane.

Billingborough, S23/0235: Krys Szokalo - Replace two front bedroom windows at Church Farm, 10 Low Street.

Colsterworth, S23/0237: Mr A Gibbins - Submission of details of obscure glazing in relation to Condition 7 of S21/1906 at centre of pond 80m from 68 Bourne Road.

Colsterworth, S23/0238: Mr A Gibbins - Submission of details in relation to condition 10 of S21/1906 - safety sign details at centre of pond 80m from 68 Bourne Road.

Grantham, S23/0241: CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) Ltd - The installation of 15m high slim-line monopole, supporting 6 no. antennas, 1 no. wraparound equipment cabinet at the base of the monopole, 2 no. equipment cabinets, 1 no. electric meter cabinet and ancillary development at A52/Wharf Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0256: Mr Beattie - Proposed roof mounted solar array at Witham Mill Valley Lane.

Grantham, S23/0258: Sarah Huxtable - Submission of details required by condition 3 (Joinery) of S22/1883 - (Proposals include internal alterations to first, second and third floors. Replacement window to third floor with exterior facade redecorated fully.) Drawing 1852N/22/16 - Sliding Sash Window Detail at 68-69 High Street.

Ancaster, S23/0261: Bellway Homes - Submission of details in relation to condition 19 of outline planning permission S20/1169 (Finished surface levels of Estate Roads and Footways) at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Foston, S23/0262: Mr and Mrs Gilmore - Construction of a replacement dwelling. Resubmission of S22/1761 at Ellensdale, Back Lane.

Castle Bytham, S23/0273: Lees and Knight - Erection of detached dwelling and garage at land adjacent to 37 Station Road.

Great Gonerby, S23/0278: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Section 73 application to remove condition 15 of planning permission S21/0873 - Erection of a freestanding single storey restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including Customer Order Displays (COD), Goal Post Height Restrictor and Play Frame at land at Downtown, Gonerby Moor.

Grantham, S23/0324: Mr Darren Booker - Conversion and extension of existing 4 bed terrace house to create two separate 2 bed dwellings at 21 Bridge End Road.