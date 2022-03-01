An academy wants to build additional classrooms so that it can extend the range of course it offers to pupils.

The Priory Ruskin Academy, in Grantham, hopes to offer T Levels from September 2023 but needs more space.

It has applied to South Kesteven District Council to build an extension housing four new classrooms.

If it gets the go-ahead, the proposed new classrooms would allow the school to start teaching the T Levels, technical based qualifications developed with employers and businesses.

Andrew Graves, projects manager for the Priory Federation of Academies, said: "We are trying to meet the needs of the pupils in our care so to speak."

He says that the new classrooms are needed for T Levels to be taught, as otherwise "we just don't have the space".

Like traditional A Levels, T Levels are worth UCAS points, but also allow pupils to take on work placements so that they can apply the theory they have learnt in a work setting.

If planning permission is granted, then T Levels could begin as soon as September 2023 for the 2023/24 academic year.

As well as the classrooms, the academy wants permission for new cladding for the existing building.

The school was built in the late 1990s and the new cladding will be part of a scheme to maintain the building and keep it up to date.