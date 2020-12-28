A planning application has been submitted to refurbish a building at the King’s School.

The proposal seeks to refurbish the former St Wulfram’s church hall, which will include the roof being replaced and the installation of fire-resistant cladding. The building will continue to to be used as additional classroom space.

The hall, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, was purchased from the Diocese some years ago and has since been used as an overflow classroom.

King's School, Grantham (40891188)

Permission to knock down the hall and rebuild a two-storey classroom block was granted in 2018, but the rejection of a funding application made the development unaffordable for the school.

The plan is to instead refurbish the building, currently described as “barely suitable for education purposes”.

This will involve removing an asbestos roof and replacing it with a watertight roof structure as well as cladding the building in a high quality fire resistant material and replacing the door and windows with an appropriate coloured double glazing option.