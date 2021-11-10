A planning application is requesting to change the use of a former doctor's surgery.

Mr D Gribby has requested to change the use of the building, located on Main Street, Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, so it can become a house.

The building covers an area of 840 square metres, and has been vacant since March 2021.

Credit: XL Architects LLP, Site layouts (52925389)

In addition to the change of use, the application is also requesting to make alterations to the building.

External alterations would include the current windows and doors being replaced by grey timber ones, and the red brickwork being replaced with off white render and local stonework.

The roof pantiles would also be replaced with grey pantiles and the stone boundary walls will be repaired with hazel hurdle fencing added.

Credit: XL Architects LLP, Proposed Layouts And Elevations (52925408)

When the doctor's surgery was initially built, it was designed bearing in mind a future conversion and so already looks like a residential bungalow.

If the application is approved, a new or altered vehicle access will need to be added as there will also be two parking spaces added outside the property.

As the building is a former doctors, local residents would have been used to cars coming and going to this address throughout the day, which will be significantly reduced as a dwelling.