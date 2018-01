Have your say

Community groups or those with an idea for a community project or event have until Monday, January 15, to apply for funding of up to £10,000.

The South Kesteven District Council fund covers one-off costs of between £200 and £5,000 for community events and between £500 and £10,000 for community projects in South Kesteven.

For more information contact enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call the Grantham office on 01205 510888 option 4.