Apprentice James makes an impression at Long Bennington firm

A Long Bennington business that supplies carriages all over the world has lauded its young apprentice.

James Baker joined Bennington Carriages last year after studying Business Studies, Media and Geography in the Sixth Form of Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn.

James Baker

The 17-year-old did not know what to do after his A-Levels until his welding supplies salesman father David had a word with Bennington Carriages.

The company, which has clients including the Sultan of Brunei and the Disney Corporation, invited James into the workshop last January, which he found interesting, so he joined the firm last April.

Apprentice James now works for the firm four days a week, alongside six other artisan craftsmen, making Royal-warrant holding carriages and bespoke furniture. He also studies level one welding and fabrication at Lincoln College one day a week.

He said: “I get involved in all aspects of the production process which includes some very old traditional skills such as putting tyres onto the carriage wheels through a state of the art modern CAD and water jet cutting.”

“I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship to others. I love working here, I am learning real transferable work skills, gaining qualifications and getting paid!”

His employer Michael Mart added: “James is a great member of our team here. We appreciate having a younger person here with a real interest in the computer-operated side of our business and helping us keep ahead in our field.”