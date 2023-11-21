An Inspire+ apprentice is “proud” to have completed her learning.

Tilley Roughan has been working with Ancaster Village Nursery for the past 18 months to complete her Level 2 Community Activator Coach award.

This was a part of training delivered in partnership with Inspire+ and Stamford College.

Inspire+ tutor Jon with Tilley and the Ancaster Village Nursery manager Michelle

Tilley said: “I was nervous to start this award and it’s been hard working full time and completing this but with the support from Jon and Inspire+ am proud to have achieved this.

“It has helped my confidence and changed my attitude towards outside play.

“I look forward to putting it into practice.”

Tilley’s training involved regular coursework, CPD opportunities and mentoring sessions to fine tune her delivery of active sessions for their wrap-around care provision.

She received her certificates from 1st4sport and Inspire+ at the start of the month after completing her coursework and end point assessment.

Inspire+ tutor Jon Clack is proud of Tilley’s achievements and said: “We offer this training to any school or nursery setting that provide wrap-around care for local school children.

“Inspire+ and Stamford College are looking to start a new cohort of learners in the New Year and would love to hear from any schools or nurseries that would be interested in this training for their staff.”

Tilley will now continue her work at the nursery.

Ancaster Village Nursery provides both nursery and after school care for local children.

Centre manager Michelle Webster said: “We run a very busy before and after school club and with Tilley now having this award we can add to the provision we already provide and are looking forward to Tilley cascading her knowledge to the other staff and fully implementing all that she has learnt to help our young children to grow and develop through sport and physical activity.

“We are proud of her for achieving this. Jon has been really supportive to both myself as setting manager and Tilley throughout.”