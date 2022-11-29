An apprentice working at a primary school and receiving training from a sports charity has been given an award.

Oscar Parnham has been working for St. Sebastian's Church of England Primary School in Grantham since last year and receiving training from inspire+, a local sports and education charity.

In 2021, Oscar decided to become a PE apprentice to help children learn about the benefits of sports as he did.

Oscar Parnham won the inspire+ Apprentice of the Month Award. (60976228)

After being nominated by his mentor, Kiala Burton, for the inspire+ Apprentice of the Month Award, he won the trophy and all the glory that comes with it.

Inspire+ explained that since Oscar started working in the school, he has constantly gone "above and beyond", not just teaching PE lessons but also running sensory circuit sessions with children.

He is responsible for physiotherapy for some children, which includes meeting with professionals and feeding back to parents.

"The children and staff all love Oscar. We are so pleased he is staying on to do his level 4 apprenticeship as he would've left a hole in the school, which would have been almost impossible to fill.", said Kiala.

After completing the Level 2 - PE, Sports, and Well-being Apprenticeship last year, he proceeded to the Level 4 - Sports Coach Programme, which means he will stay a little longer at the school and continue providing the children with a fantastic experience on his PE lessons.

