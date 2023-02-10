Apprentices from across the country recently took part in a bake-off during a national week.

Twenty-four apprentices went head-to-head at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks from February 7, until February 9.

This coincides with National Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Sunday (February 12).

Charlie Gresswell (left) and Olivia Scane (right) cooking. (62355385)

Alan Wallace supports the East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN) which organised the event, alongside the British Army.

He said: “We’ve had a brilliant time putting on the bake-off this week. The British Army and professional chefs have been very welcoming, offering useful advice to all of the contenders.

Cupcakes by the Nottingham City Homes team. (62355608)

"Apprentices from across the country have created some impressive bakes ranging from a gas turbine cake by the team at Siemens Energy, to cupcakes with chocolate tools on by the apprentices at Nottingham City Homes.

"I’d like to thank our judges from the British Army and Department for Education, as well as the apprentices for their time.”

Charlie Gresswell cooking. (62355471)

The competition was held to showcase the skills of apprentices, whilst also giving them a chance to network.

EMAAN is a group of local employers and apprentices who champion the benefits of apprenticeships.

The judges tasting the baking. (62355700)

The network allows members to learn from each other and also have input into government thinking and policy on the skills agenda.

Charlie Gresswell, the apprentice co-chair of the network, took part in the competition and she said: "Being part of the bake-off was great! It was an enjoyable day and a fantastic opportunity to be in a room with like-minded people who are ambassadors of apprenticeships.

“People from different age groups, backgrounds and industries all came together to celebrate the skills they develop as an apprentice and have some fun.

“We're always keen to welcome new members to our network. Whether you're an apprentice, an apprentice graduate, or work with apprentices, we would love to have you on board!”