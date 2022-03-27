Apprenticeships on the rise

Apprenticeship opportunities are on the rise across Lincolnshire with an increasing number of businesses opening up roles.

Recent adverts have shown these to be encouragingly diverse – from receptionists, business administration and leisure assistants through to mechanical engineering, dental nurses and construction.

It would seem that local businesses are realising the advantages of bringing on board apprentices as a cost-effective investment in their workforce and an easy way to upskill their team.

Grantham College has been championing the merits of apprenticeships, investing significantly in programmes that benefit both students and employers.

The college has established links with local employers and regularly holds engagement events to ensure that it can structure and tailor its course content to meet employer needs, ensuring that apprentices are equipped with the latest industry knowledge.

Ellie Langdon, head of marketing and business development at Grantham College, said: “Taking on an apprentice gives you the flexibility of skill sets for your business.

"Recruitment is expensive so it makes a lot of economic sense to work with colleges on apprenticeship programmes. Students spend one day a week in college and the rest of their time with their employer. As a result, they bring fresh ideas and vision to the table and of course they can bring all the latest industry news which is a huge benefit to an employer.”

Local employers who have opened up apprentice roles include The Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham Engineering and JMP Solicitors.

Michael Chester, general manager of The Meres Leisure Centre, said: "Apprenticeships are a valuable part of our business as they give apprentices an entry route into the leisure industry providing them with opportunities to grow and develop throughout their career. Working alongside our apprenticeship provider, our apprentices become multi-skilled enabling them to work across different departments which in turn enhances the customer journey with us."

Ian Howard, managing director of JMP Solicitors, said: “Apprenticeships are important and beneficial to both parties – as a business, we are able to recruit an individual who is enthusiastic, talented and keen to bring new skills to their employment. In turn they receive support, gain valuable professional insight and hands-on work experience to further their academic studies and qualifications.

“It is a great resource for businesses to utilise and represents a positive investment in the next generation of talent.”

Grantham College is running an Open Event on Thursday, April 28, between 5pm and 8pm where people can find out more about apprenticeships and other courses. There is more information at https://www.grantham.ac.uk/our-college/events/april-open-event/