Approval given for district council's customer services to move to cinema building in Grantham

Plans to move the district council's customer services hub into empty units in the town's cinema has been approved.

Members of the cabinet at South Kesteven District Council agreed the move should take place following the closure of the council offices in Grantham and the transfer of council staff to the upper floor of the Savoy cinema.

Approval has been given for the £900,000 move which will see the conversion of empty space on the ground floor of the cinema for the customer services department and another public sector service which will share the costs of the move.

Grantham Savoy Cinema (15775186)

Customer services have been operating from the Guildhall since the closure of the council offices on St Peter's Hill.

Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: "The space available provides the perfect opportunity to work with a public sector partner who has expressed interest in sharing the space. It will offer a single point of contact for a range of public sector services to the residents of our district.

"It will further allow for continued working between the front facing and back office roles, creating a new central community hub for residents to visit in the district while sharing the costs with a partner party.

Coun Cooke added: "In terms of the costs of this, I am able to say that a substantial part of the cost of doing this will not be borne by South Kesteven District Council."

The district council tried to attract restaurants to take up the units in the cinema but without success. Nando's was one of the big names who said they were not interested in a taking up the offer.

The cabinet now recommends the full council approves the budget to create the new customer services function in the two empty units in the cinema.