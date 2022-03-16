The heat is on this month for the final cook-off of the Keen Home Cooks competition at The Studio, Castle Bytham.

Part of the Inspiring Culinary Generations (ICG) 2021-2022 competition, Keen Home Cooks will see finalists conjure up some culinary delights for a panel of judges, serving up their best attempts to win the top prize.

The ICG, established in 2012, is a national competition designed to acknowledge and encourage excellence in the catering industry and in the home. This event reaches out to all young catering students and keen home cooks who have a passion for cooking, hailing from all across the UK.

Students from the 2020-21 competition (55304371)

The shortlisted finalists have been hand-picked based on their submissions of a signature main and dessert dish.

The finalists are Karl Jenner, Simon Wright, Sofia Gallo, Suzanne Anderegg, Trish Bradford, Janine Al Annan, Carolyn Cerny and James Hunt.

This year’s panel of judges includes Celebrity chef Lesley Waters, James Golding of the Pig Group, Paul Dayman of Bournemouth & Poole College, and Jacks McDonnell of Lesley Walters Cookery School.

The 2020-21 competition (55304447)

The Keen Home Cooks final takes place at The Studio, Castle Bytham on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

It is supported by the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, Teflon™ Non-Stick Coatings - Chemours, and Bournemouth & Poole College.