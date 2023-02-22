A Cranwell man is helping to host a heritage event celebrating the Stone Age.

Jim Snee, an archaeologist of over 30 years experience, is part of a team at Lindissi CIC working to organise an event called Palaeocon in Newark.

Following a recent success at Grim Falfest in Grimsby, Lindissi CIC is set to launch Palaeocon, which will take place at Newark Showground on April 8 between 10am and 4pm.

Jim Snee is an archaeologist of over 30 years experience. (62601573)

Jim said Palaeocon will "attempt to bring heritage out of the ancient ruins and museum cabinets and into the sphere of modern conventions and fandom".

The family-friendly event will celebrate the region's Palaeolithic (Old Stone Age) heritage with a combination of prehistoric woodcrafts, flint knapping and a range of activities.

These include archery, make and take activities, such as palaeolithic lamp making, craft traders, and a performance of a stone age drama set on the banks of the River Trent.

Palaeocon will bring pre-history to life. (62601523)

Jim said; “This part of the country has some very important Palaeolithic sites and I think it is important that people connect with our Stone Age past.

"We are trying provide a themed environment for the event, whilst providing the elements of a modern conventions, providing something for everyone.

"We also understand the educational value such events, so tickets for primary age children are free and secondary age children are half price.”

Jim also hopes to host a similar event in Grantham later this year, but said that things were still in the planning stages.

Palaeocon will bring pre-history to life. (62601499)

The working title is Bronzecon, which could possibly take place in Harlaxton and celebrate the Late Neolithic and Early Bronze Age discoveries in the area.

He said: "[Palaeocon] has come about because I have been doing some activities as a volunteer in places like Sleaford Museum and have seen the how happy it makes people.

"I want to try and make a lot of people happy and heritage is my thing.

Palaeocon will bring pre-history to life. (62601598)

To find out more about Palaeocon or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palaeocon-tickets-475986507457

Jim has recently worked as the production manager for Grim Falfest and Grimsby Viking Festival.