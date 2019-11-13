Archway trust to leave Grantham Bluecoat Meres schools

A trust which took over two struggling Grantham schools earlier this year will no longer be involved from the end of term.

St Hugh's and St John's were taken over by Nottingham-based Archway Learning Trust at around Easter and were later renamed Bluecoat Meres and Bluecoat Meres Primary in line with other schools in the trust.

Both schools will be taken out of the trust and will be revert back to being run by the West Grantham Academies Trust (WGAT).

Bluecoat Meres Primary Academy. (18386341)

Parents were due to receive letters today (Wednesday).

In a statement, interim chair of the board of directors Jackie Waters-Dewhurst said: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Archway for all it has done to bring about sustainable improvements at Bluecoat Meres and Bluecoat Meres Primary academies and for its help during a period of change.

“The Trust is now in a position to provide long term, sustainable improvements for Bluecoat Meres and Bluecoat Meres Primary academies.

Headteachers Claire McManus and Kate Hodson are positive about the future of their schools. (18971722)

“We are pleased to have appointed Mark Fowle as interim Chief Executive Officer. He brings an enormous amount of leadership experience and a proven track record of turning around schools.

“The Board is determined to focus on the future and provide the best possible education for our children.

“To that end, it looks forward to working with the new interim CEO, staff, parents and the rest of the school community as we continue to make positive strides in our improvement journey.”

Mr Fowle has been tasked with further inproving the school. He has more than 36 years’ experience of working in schools, with more than 13 years as a headteacher in Lancashire and most recently leading William Lovell in Lincolnshire, which WGAT says saw significant improvements under his leadership.

Bluecoat Meres Academy. (19018785)

The statement added: "He brings expertise in school improvement and he is passionate about providing the best possible education for every child."

The Journal has asked WGAT why Archway is handing over the reins, what the future holds for staff and current headteachers and whether there is likely to be a change in name or uniform. We are awaiting a response.

READ MORE: Bluecoat Meres headteachers talk about their plans for Grantham schools.