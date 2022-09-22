Bingham Arena and Enterprise Centre will now be fully operational in 2023.

Work on the site continues after the project experienced unforeseen delays in recent weeks, in line with national challenges within the construction industry including on utility installations, labour supply shortages and supply chain materials for the site.

Rushcliffe Borough Council is working with main contractor Willmott Dixon to be able to confirm an opening date as soon as possible.

Bingham Arena and Enterprise Centre will be fully operational in 2023. (59517177)

The existing Bingham Leisure Centre at The Banks in the town will continue to operate by leisure operator Lex Leisure in its entirety until the transition to the new site is made.

The council has thanked Nova Academy Trust for their ongoing flexibility and adaptability during these unforeseen delays.

The new Bingham Arena Leisure Centre will host a 25 metre six lane swimming pool, teaching pool, fitness centre, spin and exercise studios, café and community hall.

Spectator seating for 330 people will accompany the pool and present new opportunities with swim instructors qualified to Swim England standard.

The teaching pool will also ensure there is something for everyone no matter age or ability and lessons will be available seven days a week.

The centre’s gym and fitness suite will have a wide range of cardio and resistance equipment and a state-of-the-art Boditrax body composition and activity tracking platform, visit www.leisurecentre.com/bingham-arena for more information.

The community hall, which will be named Bingham Jubilee Community Hall is courtesy of part-funding from D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership and support from Bingham Town Council.

It will host a large stage with provision for theatre performances, stage curtains and contemporary sound and lighting to suit a wide range of events and activities.

A greener and carbon efficient leisure centre, efficient building materials, air source heat pumps, combined heat and power technology, water efficiency measures, LED lighting are all features of the energy efficient building design.

It will see a 78 per cent carbon emission reduction compared to other leisure centres in the borough.

Outdoor sports, including hockey, tennis and athletics and sports hall activities will continue to operate from the existing site at Toot Hill School and will be managed by the operator.

Offices at the new Bingham Enterprise Centre, adjacent to the new Bingham Arena will also be open for business in 2023, courtesy of funding from the European Regional Development Fund.

The 12 self-contained high spec fibre connected office suites over two floors ranging in size from 47 square metres (506 square feet) to 108 square metres (1,163 square feet) with dedicated parking.

To find out more on lets on pro-business flexible lease terms, e-mail propertyservices@rushcliffe.gov.uk or call 0115 914 8344.