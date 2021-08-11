A cheque for £1,000 has been handed over to the Soldiers Sailors and Air Force Association (SSAFA) by South Kesteven District Council armed forces champion Councillor Dean Ward.

Coun Ward also donated a wheelchair to the military charity, one of three good causes he is fund-raising for as Mayor of Grantham.

Lincolnshire SSAFA Chairman Wing Commander Andy Ingham, who, like Coun Ward, served with the RAF Regiment, received both the cheque and the wheelchair, to be donated to Heckington Church for visitor use.

Councillor Dean Ward presented the cheque and wheelchair to Wing Commander Andy Ingham of SSAFA. (50110015)

The chair was sourced from previous SKDC Armed Forces Champion Coun George Chivers’ daughter Sami Owen, in return for a donation to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Coun Ward said: “I was pretty sure that we would find a good home for the chair and made sure I handed over a decent donation.

“I had promised SSAFA that I would raise £1,000 and am just delighted that I have been able to do that.

"It’s a fantastic and long established charity supporting all branches of the Armed Forces and I am proud that my fund-raising will help it continue the good work.”

Wg Cdr Ingham said: “We are very grateful for the donation. SSAFA actively works with both the serving and veteran military communities within the district and across the county.

“Our focus is on individuals in need of physical or emotional care, but we also help the wider armed forces community with welfare, health and general support."