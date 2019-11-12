Armed Forces gather and reminisce at Bottesford's Friendly Bench

Members of the armed forces, their families and veterans gathered at the Friendly Bench in Bottesford last Sunday.

The Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) event was organised in partnership with the Charnwood, Melton and Rushcliffe Armed Forces Covenant and was aimed at reaching out to service personnel in the community.

Those who attended had the chance to reminisce while enjoying a brew and discussing support provided by the Armed Forces Covenant Outreach team.

NAAFI break at The Friendly Bench. (20810647)

Lyndsey Young, founder of The Friendly Bench, was pleased with the turnout. She said: “The event was very well attended by a good mix of people of all ages from across the community and including some new faces. Some of whom brought their military records, photographs and medals to share with everyone. “

The event was such a success that The Friendly Bench Bottesford plans to host further NAAFI breaks in the new year.