Armed forces veterans in Grantham have been recognised for the work they have taken on for the council.

Armed Forces Week 2021 was marked by South Kesteven District Council with recognition of the military veterans it has enlisted.

The council’s enforcement, CCTV monitoring, senior project management and markets teams all include service veterans who put skills learned in the Armed Forces to good use.

SKDC enforcement officer and former soldier Mark Clarke. (48668282)

The housing team also includes lettings officer Drew Palmer who, as a Cadet Force adult staff sergeant volunteer instructor, wore his uniform to work on Reserves Day last Wednesday.

Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “As a committed signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant, we recognise and appreciate the range of skills displayed by our staff who have served with the Armed Forces.

“Armed Forces Week represents an opportunity for us to take pride in our military community. We have all had occasion to thank our servicemen and women for the critical roles they have played in our vaccination and test and trace programmes as we battle our way through the pandemic.”

Army experience helps staff keep an eye on the district through CCTV. (48668284)

SKDC's online campaign in support of Armed Forces Week started with a traditional flag-raising on Monday and ran through to Saturday's Armed Forces Day (June 26), recognising the veterans, reservists and cadets who live and work locally.

Two members of the CCTV team monitoring the district have 20 years of collective service to the country in the Royal Artillery and infantry.

One team member explained: “CCTV is critical in helping to keep the district safe. We have to be meticulous on detail and follow strict procedures as our reports can be used as evidence in prosecutions. The skills we learned in the Army definitely help to ensure the job gets done properly.”

Mark Taylor, part of SKDC’s enforcement team, draws on his 24 years with the Army to help in difficult situations. He said: “My Army experience has given me the confidence to be firm but fair, and that’s important in this role.”

Councillor Dean Ward, SKDC Armed Forces Champion said: “Armed Forces Week gave us the chance to show our pride in our forces community, and particularly to focus on the important work done by veterans within the council.”

Cadet groups, including the detachment commanded by Drew Palmer at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham, have now resumed across the district.

Advice and information for veterans is available here.