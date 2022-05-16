More news, no ads

Armed police officers attended reports of an assault this morning.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Harlaxton Road, Grantham at 10.30am today (Monday) over reports of an assault.

Armed officers were also deployed to the scene as a precaution, following reports of a firearm at the address.

Armed officers attended Harlaxton Road this morning. (56608557)

As a result, Harlaxton Road was cordoned off just before 11.30am.

Police confirmed that a 32-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

Enquiries are still ongoing.