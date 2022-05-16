Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Armed officers attend reports of assault on Harlaxton Road, Grantham

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:43, 16 May 2022
 | Updated: 16:45, 16 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Armed police officers attended reports of an assault this morning.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Harlaxton Road, Grantham at 10.30am today (Monday) over reports of an assault.

Armed officers were also deployed to the scene as a precaution, following reports of a firearm at the address.

Armed officers attended Harlaxton Road this morning. (56608557)
Armed officers attended Harlaxton Road this morning. (56608557)

As a result, Harlaxton Road was cordoned off just before 11.30am.

Police confirmed that a 32-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

Enquiries are still ongoing.

Crime Grantham Grantham Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE