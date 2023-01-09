Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected firearms offence.

Armed officers attended Spring Lane, Screveton, on Sunday (January 8), following reports a suspect had been sighted.

A 35-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a licence.

The suspect remains in police custody.

This arrest followed a separate police operation at the same location in October 2022.

On that occasion, a search of the address led to a shotgun and ammunition being seized.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all firearms offences extremely seriously and is committed to taking weapons far away from our communities.

“We have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our investigation remains ongoing.

“Anyone who suspects any firearms activity in their area should always contact the police straight away on 101, or report this to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”