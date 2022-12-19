Home   News   Article

Armed police called to reports of assault in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 11:52, 19 December 2022
 | Updated: 11:54, 19 December 2022

Armed police were called to reports of an assault and threats made in Grantham at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an address in London Road on Saturday, December 17, at 7.49pm.

A spokesperson from the police said: "This related to a report of assault and threats made.

Police were called to reports of an assault at a property in London Road, Grantham. Picture: iStock (61367234)
"There were no serious injuries and no arrests have been made at this point."

Witnesses say they saw armed police and dog handlers at the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote incident 356 of 17 December or email them at force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 356 of 17 December’ in the subject line.

