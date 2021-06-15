Armed police sent to Grantham street where man suffers knife wound

Police are appealing for witnesses after a reported knife attack on a man overnight in a Grantham street.

Officers were called to an address in Thames Road around 2.30am this morning (Tuesday) following reports of a disturbance, and then later recalled to the same address where a man in his 30s had sustained a serious injury consistent with a knife wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not life threatening.

Police are investigating an incident in Thames Road. (48207699)

After the initial call police deployed firearms officers and dog units in armed response vehicles (ARVs), and conducted a thorough search of the property and immediate surrounding area. No weapon was located.

Lincolnshire Police says it has now arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the assault and he remains in custody.

A nearby resident told the Journal that a man had been seen with his legs covered in blood. The middle of the street was later cordoned off by police officers.

The force says it is following a number of lines of enquiry and it would like to reassure the public they will see an increased police presence in the area as investigative enquiries are carried out.

A/Detective Inspector Paul Sands, from CID Grantham, said: “We are at an early stage of this serious investigation and we will keep an open mind about what happened. Serious violence such as this will never be acceptable and we will do all we can to protect the public from harm and bring the offenders to justice.

"To do so we need the public’s help, so please call us if you have any information that could help or approach the officers in the area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 22 or 41 of June 15.