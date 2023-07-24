Army cadets have attended a competition shooting day at a RAF base near Grantham.

Nineteen of the King’s School cadets attended the event at RAF Cranwell.

This was the first cohort of cadets to take on the training to allow SSI Pulfrey to select a team for the brigade’s Cadet Skill at Arms Competition in September 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Ray M Ogg said: “We are now beginning to deliver the standard of training that we had before the COVID 19 pandemic.

“It is really good to be able to develop a full range of cadet activities, and now we have an excellent annual training programme.”

A briefing carried out by Captain Dunlop.

The cadets gathered at the RAF Cranwell range for a briefing from Captain Peter Dunlop. The cadets were briefed on their responsibilities and reminded on weapon handling.

SSI Pulfrey then trained the cadets on a one to two, showing them how to zero the rifle and marksmanship principles.

Shooting in action.

All 19 cadets passed this part of the training.

After this, it was time for the cadets to shoot to try and win a position in the team and 14 passed the marksmanship level to progress to the next stage.

The King's School Army cadets shooting on the range.

Finally the cadets had to clean their weapons.

The contingent now move on to the second stage of the competition assessment.

The cadets cleaning their weapons.

Another 40 cadets will attend a competition training selection day at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks range later in the month.