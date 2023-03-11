Army cadets attended a training exercise in cold and frosty temperatures.

The Recruit Sections of the Combined Cadet Force at the King's School attended a training exercise in Stoke Rochford.

The cadets were briefed by SSI Shane Pulfrey to wear warm clothing for the cold day ahead and after an early morning safety check was carried out, the cadets were divided into their cadres for the day.

The King's School Combined Cadet Force. (62863468)

Lieutenant Colonel Ogg BEM said: "This was a really good timely exercise at the beginning of the cadets CCF training, which will cumulate in the second part of the exercise - Exercise March Hare 22 - where cadets will camp out of an evening, cooking their own food in preparation for their summer camp."

Seventy cadets learnt how to cross obstacles in a military manner, how to deliver first aid to their comrades in a timely manner, how to build a base camp and the importance of sentry duties.

This was done alongside wearing 'carn cream' - army face paint - for the first time.

The King's School Combined Cadet Force learning about First Aid. (62863518)

After lunch it was time to prepare for section attacks.

Senior cadets demonstrated different tactics and then the junior cadets attempted to follow the example they had just been taught.