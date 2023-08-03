Army cadets have just finished their annual camp to accommodate their training.

Lieutenant Colonel RM Ogg BEM and SSI Pulfrey planned and ran their own summer camp for the King’s School Combined Cadet Force.

This ensured 40 cadets received some senior training to satisfy their training programme.

Lt Col RM Ogg BEM said: “I was very pleased with the wide variation of training we as a school CCF could produce.

“My thanks go to all my Instructors, without whom this could not have taken place.”

The cadets took to the rifle range during the camp.

The start of the camp saw the cadets travel to Rutland Water, assisted by Captain Dunlop.

They spent the day paddleboarding, sail boating and canoeing, meaning their adventure training remit of the camp was met.

The camp coincided with the cadets training.

On day two, the cadets spent the morning on the dismounted close combat range where they learned about zeroing and grouping.

After this, they went to the 25m range on the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks to fire the cadet rifle.

This also meant the selection process for the King’s School team for the cadet skill at arms competition continued.

On days three and four, the cadets carried out their fieldcraft and blank firing exercises.

The cadets camp.

Also on day four, the cadets spent time cleaning their weapons and tidying up the camp area.

However, they did get a visit from a Foxhound Army vehicle, courtesy of the 2 Royal Anglian.

A visit from a Foxhound on the fourth day.

The final day of camp saw the cadets pay a visit to the Royal Anglian Museum at Duxford.