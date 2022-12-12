Army cadets have created care packages to send to soldiers overseas who won't be home for Christmas.

The Toot Hill Army Cadet Detachment collected shoe boxes for the packages and will be sending these to Royal Lancers from the Catterick Garrison, who will be serving in Poland over Christmas.

On Tuesday, December 6, the cadets created 15 care packages.

The cadets with the shoeboxes. (61214396)

A part of the cadets' syllabus is to be involved in the community.

Sergeant Helen Timmins, one of the adult volunteers with the cadets, said: "I think this is an important thing for the cadets to do to encourage them to be a good citizen and a better part of the community.

"We need to remember there are people serving out there over Christmas whilst we are sitting around the table."

The cadets were asked to bring in essentials to put into the shoe boxes such as biscuits, hats, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dry noodles and "anything that can slighty change the ration packs they already have," added Helen.

Helen's son serves at the Catterick Garrison but is not currently stationed in Poland.