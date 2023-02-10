Officer cadets are "flying high" after graduating yesterday (Thursday).

Cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy at RAF College Cranwell graduated in front of their family and friends.

Air Vice-Marshal Snaith OBE MA RAF, director of MOD Saudi Armed Forces Projects, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The King’s Squadron.

Air Vice-Marshal Snaith inspecting Cadets on Parade at RAF College Cranwell. Photo: RAF Cranwell (62372515)

The squadron was made up of officers from the Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 17 from the college.

Officer Cadets on parade in front of College Hall Officers’ Mess. Photo: RAF Cranwell (62372322)

41 Squadron, RAF Coningsby Typhoon flying by. Photo: RAF Cranwell (62372508)

A spokesperson from RAF Cranwell said: "The officer cadets marched onto the parade square, watched by their family and friends and were treated to a terrific Typhoon flypast by 41 Squadron, RAF Coningsby."