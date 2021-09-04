Grantham Army Cadets are set to welcome new members as they bounce back after the pandemic.

The army cadet force, like so many other youth groups up and down the country, was forced to close for more than a year because of the pandemic.

Grantham Army Cadets have been back up and running since April at the cadet hut at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

The troop has already held a successful activity week when the Army Cadet Force was unable to go on its usual 10-day residential trip with other cadets from all over the county.

Activities organised over what would usually be the camp period included first aid training, shooting, navigation and expedition training, rock climbing, archery, clay pigeon shooting, laser tag, fieldcraft, radio training and competition days between the various detachments.

2 Squadron of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force covers the towns of Grantham, Sleaford, Crowland, Market Deeping, Bourne and Stamford. Staff Officer Lt Tony Davies said the activities were attended by well over 150 cadets from the area, including 20 cadets from the Grantham detachment.

Grantham and other detachments in the region are now looking forward to welcoming new cadets into their ranks from September 1. Cadets must be aged 12, in Year 8, or over to join.

Lt Davies said the detachments were also looking for more adult volunteers to help facilitate “this great service given to the kids of our area”.

Potential cadets or adults volunteers should visit www.armycadets.com

And select JOIN NOW! for more information and the details on how to get involved.

