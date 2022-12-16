RAF cadets graduate in front of families and friends at RAF Cranwell
Published: 10:19, 16 December 2022
| Updated: 10:43, 16 December 2022
Officer cadets from an RAF college are "flying high" after graduating.
The cadets from The Kings Squadron Specialist Officer training course No 8 graduated at RAF Cranwell yesterday (Thursday).
Venerable Dr (Air Vice-Marshal) Legood MBE KHC RAF, Chaplain-in-Chief and Archdeacon for the Royal Air Force was the reviewing officer.
The reviewing officer said: "It is a delight to share in the excitement and happiness of these fine women and men who graduate here today.
"In front of their proud families and friends, they step off to begin the next stage of serving their country, for the good of the wider world.”