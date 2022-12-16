Officer cadets from an RAF college are "flying high" after graduating.

The cadets from The Kings Squadron Specialist Officer training course No 8 graduated at RAF Cranwell yesterday (Thursday).

Venerable Dr (Air Vice-Marshal) Legood MBE KHC RAF, Chaplain-in-Chief and Archdeacon for the Royal Air Force was the reviewing officer.

(Venerable Dr (Air Vice-Marshal Legood (Centre), saluting the Queen’s Colour of the Royal Air Force College in front of College Hall Officers’ Mess. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright (61360000)

The reviewing officer said: "It is a delight to share in the excitement and happiness of these fine women and men who graduate here today.

(Cadets on Parade at RAF College Cranwell) Photos: MOD Crown Copyright (61360203)

(Venerable Dr (Air Vice-Marshal Legood inspecting Cadets on Parade at RAF College Cranwell) Photo: MOD Crown Copyright (61360210)

"In front of their proud families and friends, they step off to begin the next stage of serving their country, for the good of the wider world.”