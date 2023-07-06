An annual Army cooking competition saw talented chefs go head to head to show off their culinary skills.

The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks was host of the competition, which was organised by the 167 Catering Support Regiment RLC.

The competition included 15 categories, including team and individual events testing the chefs creativity, adaptability, expertise, and timings.

Sergeant Young, an Army Reservist with 167 Catering Support Regiment, won Senior Chef of the Year.

Sergeant Young, who won Senior Army Chef of the Year, said: “I’m delighted to win. I kept the menu simple, but the dishes were elaborate.

“I had great support from my friends and colleagues who helped me develop my dishes in the run up to the competition.”

Sergeant Young, who is an Army Reservist with 167 Catering Support Regiment, his winning menu included leek and potato soup served with glazed tiny square potatoes, cheddar and sundried tomato bread with chive butter and asparagus ice cream.

The main course was roast chicken served with roast potatoes, baby carrots, parsnips, broad beans, mangetout peas, a stuffed shallot in a red sauce and gravy.

The dessert was a chocolate fondant with raspberries, raspberry coulis and fresh cream.

Private Hepburn, of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Yorkshire Regiment (2 YORKS), who won Junior Chef of the Year.

Junior Chef of the year went to Private Hepburn from the 2nd Battalion The Royal Yorkshire Regiment (2 YORKS).

He said: “I wasn’t expecting to win. When I heard my name, I was a bit shocked.

“There was a lot of talent and I know a few of the guys - I was up against a lot of good chefs.”

His main course was sticky Guinness pork fillet with fondant sweet potato, butternut squash puree, corn on the cob and salty asparagus.

This was followed by a dessert of sticky ginger cake with caramelised pineapple and summer fruits, coconut, and rum ice cream with a lime syrup.

Army chefs went head to head to show off their culinary skills at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

Individual categories in the competition included the Open Skills Poultry Award won by Corporal Finch, 2 YORKS and the Open Skills Fish Award went to Private Lalramzailawma, 2 YORKS.

The Centerpiece, Novelty Cake and Celebration Cake categories were a “feast for the eyes”.

First place in the Novelty Cake category went to Corporal Rogers from the 167 Catering Support Regiment and Major Evason-Goddard was awarded first place in the Celebration Cake category.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Dyas, the Commanding Officer of 167 Catering Support Regiment, said: “Food is an essential element of life and good food can be a mood lifter - it can turn a difficult day into a good day.

“This competition is the perfect platform to showcase and recognise our chefs - the unsung heroes working behind the scenes.

“Our chefs can be relied upon to produce the absolute best.”