Army chefs will be showcasing their cooking skills in a competition at this year’s Exercise Army Sustainer.
Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham will host the army’s prestigious Field Catering and Culinary Arts Competition on Saturday (September 10).
Starting from 9.00am, the event will test the army chefs in a range of culinary skills, from improvised cooking in the field to delivering VIP fine dining.
Over 140 of the army’s top chefs, both regular and reserve, will whisk up a storm as they showcase their skills and talents across eight individual competition categories and two team competitions.
This includes open skills events where individual chefs prepare, fish, poultry and pasta dishes, as well as an open dessert competition and a category which will see the chefs create a single-tier celebration cake.
The team-based categories are improvised field catering and field team catering, where the chefs will prepare food for 20 people, while facing other challenges based on real-life scenarios.
There will also be an open skills competition for junior chefs, who will be asked to prepare and serve a traditional Indian/Scottish (Kedgeree) breakfast.
A competition for competitors to create an edible decorative centre piece will also allow the chefs to show off their skills.
Access to the event is for military personnel only.