An army donation of more than 100 chocolate eggs was delivered to the foodbank in time for the Easter weekend.

This is the second year that soldiers and staff from Prince William of Gloucester Barracks have donated Easter eggs to the Grantham Foodbank.

Last year, South Kesteven District Council co-ordinated a similar Easter egg donation from the army to Grantham’s Veterans Breakfast Club for delivery to the Cree Centre.

From left: Sgt Mark Conway, Cheryl Baillie, Nigel Brocklebank, Claire Moses, Capt Innes. (63626672)

Captain George Innes, acting adjutant at the barracks’ army training regiment said: “We are extremely proud to be part of the community here in Grantham, and supporting local families in this way is a great thing to be doing at Easter.

“The foodbank in Grantham does an amazing job in Grantham and it was great to meet the volunteers and to see first-hand how the operation works.”