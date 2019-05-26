Army of youngsters help clean up Grantham's streets

Almost 20 bags of rubbish have been collected by a group of children and parents targeting litter in Grantham.

A team of 18 children managed to fill 19 bags of rubbish when they became litter pickers on Sunday.

Gina Gee, 32, of Brittain Drive, organised the clean-up after becoming fed up with seeing the amount of rubbish blighting our streets. She also wanted to teach her own children a lesson after catching them dropping litter too.

The mum-of-four said: “We all live in this town and I believe we should all do our part to keep it clean. It shouldn’t just be left to the council.”

There was a great turnout for the clean up on Sunday. (10835269)

Gina called upon more families to join her family in their fight against litter and was delighted when 18 youngsters and six adults gathered on Princess Drive on Sunday afternoon to help.

They were split into two teams to tackle Princess Drive, Belton Lane, Hill Avenue and the area around Harrowby United Football Club.

Tom Corah - Frankos ice cream limited and Gina Gee. (10835254)

Gina was pleased with how much effort everyone put in.

She said: “The little ones worked so hard. The main rubbish we found was crisp packets, cans and bottles. There were lots of tired little legs afterwards.”

Their efforts were rewarded though when they were handed a free ice cream each from Tom Corah of Franco’s Ice Cream who arrived in his ice cream van just in time.

Tom Corah - Frankos ice cream limited gave out free ice creams. (10835276)

Gina said: “I wanted to do something to thank everyone who took part and Tom the ice cream man was more than happy to give everyone a free ice cream.”

Gina hopes the youngsters will learn from the experience, adding: “I hope they can grow up with an understanding of how important it is to keep our streets clean and take care of our planet.”

Mcauly Birch and Harry Lee Birch. (10835261)

South Kesteven District Council supplied litter picks, refuse bags and high-vis vests.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley was impressed with the group’s efforts. He said: “This was a fantastic community effort led by a family that clearly cares deeply about the area in which they live and is setting a tremendous example to others.

“SKDC’s highly-successful Big Clean project was set up to achieve a higher street standard that consistently exceeds national standards.

“There will, however, always be areas we can’t get to as often as we would like, so community involvement like this is very welcome. We are always happy to support litter pickers right across the district like this public-spirited family and their team by providing high-vis vests, picking tools and refuse sacks.”

The determined mum has already started planning the next big clean up on Sunday, June 9. To get involved, contact Gina on Facebook – www.facebook.com/gina.gee.5074