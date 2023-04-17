A family-run army surplus store will be opening a new store in the town centre.

GI Joe Army Stores, which has a warehouse site in South Witham, will be opening its new store in the former Argos premises in Guildhall Street.

John Rhodes, owner of the business, said: "This is a bigger scale store that gives more variety and affordability to people.

The new G.I Joe Army Store will be opening in Guildhall Street in Grantham. (63587193)

"People keep coming to the warehouse but they can't see everything.

"It is an opportunity for people to see what their is."

The shop will open in the former site of Argos in Guildhall Street. (63587187)

The family-run store has been running for 15 years.

John hopes to open the business on April 29.

The Argos store in Guildhall Street closed in 2020. An Argos branch is now open in Sainsbury's in Grantham.