**Beat-It evening - Helpful workshops

Beat-It East Midlands is joining forces with LIVES to help heart patients in the county live well through their conditions with an evening of interactive workshops especially designed for both patients and carers alike.

These will be delivered at Grantham Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, from 6pm and are aimed at heart patients, their families and those caring for heart patients.

Workshops booked so far include:

Making Sense of ECG - Dr Andrew Houghton, cardiologist, will talk on how ECG’s are recorded and the key features that clinicians look for.

Learn CPR - Marie Roffey, LIVES first responder and trainer.

Echocardiography - Cara Mercer, cardiac physiologist, will be looking at a scan that will be all too familiar to a lot of heart patients and answering questions such as why this method of scanning the heart is used, what can be seen by using it and what is measured during the procedure?

You Are What You Eat - Wendy Chaplin, trainee health psychologist with special interest in chronic conditions, will be looking at the truth behind food labels, what to look out for and why it matters

Patient lead and Beat-It founder Gini Dellow said: “Information is key to being able to making informed choices whilst good social support can make all the difference. These workshops are designed not only to impart information but also to engage people in their health to enhance their sense of wellbeing and to live well through their conditions. We are very grateful to the clinicians who are giving up their time and to LIVES for joining us for this event. It promises to be a really good evening which we hope the local population will support by spreading the word and encouraging those who are affected by heart conditions, or indeed those who are interested in finding out more, to attend.”

The event is free to attend and is not limited to Grantham patients but those who live further afield as well. Register either by calling Gini on 07539 936464 or by emailing info@beatiteast

midands.co.uk. All information is available on the Beat-It website at www.beatiteast

midlands.co.uk

**Monthly meeting - RAF Association

The RAF Association, Grantham, meets at the Conservative Club on the first Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm for 8pm. New and serving members always welcome. Call J. Eslick on 01476 386908.

**Bake and buy sale - Veterans meet

The Grantham AFVBC will meet on Saturday, February 9 and Saturday, February 23 from 9am at The Tollemache Arms. All veterans, current serving personnel, partners and carers of veterans are welcome to attend.

On February 9, there will be a bake and buy sale and all monies raised will be

donated to Cancer Research. The monthly prize raffle will take place on the second meeting. For details call Jim on 07921 055 429.