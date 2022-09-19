A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit after a car crashed into a lamp post.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation after a white Fiat car hit the lamp post in Brook Street, Grantham, yesterday afternoon (Sunday), outside what was the Alex James barber shop.

Emergency services attended the scene, with Lincolnshire Police and Fire and Rescue officers reported to have still been in attendance at 8.30pm last night.

A car has crashed into a lamp post in Brook Street, Grantham. Photo: David Feld (59411952)

A police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.30pm on September 18 reporting that a white Fiat car had collided with a lamppost on Brook Street, Grantham.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.

“He has been released under investigation.”