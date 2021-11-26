A football club were “shocked” as they won their second prize of the night at the Grantham Journal Business Awards on November 12.

Harrowby United FC took home the Judges’ Prestige Award, introduced in 2013. The award can be won by any of the finalists on the night.

This is a legacy award with a special trophy sponsored by Pentangle Engineering, and is handed down each year to the next winner.

Commercial manager, Amber Kitching, said: “I think it’s fair to say we are all still in a sense of shock as we understand the gravity of this award. Looking at the previous winners and the calibre of the finalists on the night, we are overwhelmed to have won.

“Our club and everyone involved is a huge family, we work together with the sole purpose of creating a friendly safe environment for people to enjoy. It is a hard task and it does take a huge amount of effort, so to be recognised for this is fantastic.

“We want to say a huge thank you to our volunteers, our management team , our sponsors and our fans, Harrowby United is a club on the up and we are so pleased that the people of Grantham are supporting us in our development. Also congratulations to all the finalists and people involved in the awards, we had a fabulous time on the night celebrating with you all.”

Chairman of the judging panel, Nigel Rivers of sponsors Pentangle Engineering, said: “The community pedigree of our winning organisation is incredible to see. They have pulled the whole community together over the pandemic and have given back by renovating the venue, indoor and out, donating time and money to ensure its ongoing success.

“Run predominantly by volunteers, they are now a hub for the wider community. They are an inspiration to us all and show us what a community pulling together really can do, despite life’s challenges.”